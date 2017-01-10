Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's throwback video will leave you in SPLITS!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:51
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still
New Delhi: Karan Johar's celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan' has always been a highlight be it any of its seasons. If the current season 5 is entertaining the audiences with fresh, never-seen-before jodis on the couch, then previous seasons were equally fiery!
Remember the season 4 episode featuring Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone? Well, it did gave us great moments, right! But now the video has apparently gone viral and that too because in a rapid fire round, PeeCee mistook Manish Sharma's name with Maniesh Paul.
The popular television host Maniesh Paul took to Instagram and shared the video clip which he mentioned was sent to him by a fan.
Watch the video which will surely leave you in splits!
First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:51
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Deepika Padukone on Ellen DeGeneres Show? Too much fun
- Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's rare cricket match is breaking the internet, thanks to Salman Khan
- Priyanka Chopra talks about her success formula – Read more
- Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Rangoon’ is biopic? No, here’s the truth
- The Ghazi Attack POSTER out! Rana Daggubati looks stern in first war at sea film
- Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's rare cricket match is breaking the internet, thanks to Salman Khan
- George Clooney, Barbra Streisan blast Donald Trump for calling Meryl Streep 'overrated'
- Hrithik Roshan's special birthday plans revealed!
- BSF jawan video: This is incredibly shocking, says Riteish Deshmukh
- Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Vergara VIDEO alert – What were these girls up to?