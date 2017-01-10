Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's throwback video will leave you in SPLITS!

New Delhi: Karan Johar's celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan' has always been a highlight be it any of its seasons. If the current season 5 is entertaining the audiences with fresh, never-seen-before jodis on the couch, then previous seasons were equally fiery!

Remember the season 4 episode featuring Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone? Well, it did gave us great moments, right! But now the video has apparently gone viral and that too because in a rapid fire round, PeeCee mistook Manish Sharma's name with Maniesh Paul.

The popular television host Maniesh Paul took to Instagram and shared the video clip which he mentioned was sent to him by a fan.

Hahahahahahhaa someone sent dis to me.....#mp #koffeewithkaran #pc #priyankachopra #deepika #masti #fun # A video posted by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:12pm PST

Watch the video which will surely leave you in splits!