Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' cutesy click will drive away your Monday morning blues

New Delhi: Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the talk of the town these days and their adorable Instagram pictures often grab headlines. The couple is head over heels in love with each other and the same is evident in the videos, pictures that float on the internet time to time. Pee Cee and Nick are setting major relationship goals each day and are reinstoring our belief in fairytales.

Priyanka shared a cutesy click with her American beau and it will make you go 'awww'

Check it out here:

The caption of the pic is, “Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet.. may the style Gods always shine down upon u my love #gqmoststylishman @nickjonas”

Pee Cee and Nick got married on December 1 as per Christain tradition and a day later, on December 2, solemnized their wedding as per Hindu tradition at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Priyanka and Nick hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi, which was attended by various high profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They hosted their second reception in Mumbai on Wednesday which was followed by the third reception on Thursday that had all of Pee Cee's Bollywood friends.

As per a Mid-Day report, Priyanka and Nick's will host another wedding reception for their Hollywood friends in Los Angeles.

Hollywood celebs including Dwayne Johnson, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Kerry Washington and Ellen DeGeneres are expected to attend the reception among others.