Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dance to 'Desi Girl' at their Mumbai wedding reception—Watch

Priyanka is seen dancing to her famous song 'Desi Girl' with her American beau.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dance to &#039;Desi Girl&#039; at their Mumbai wedding reception—Watch

New Delhi: The year 2018 sent wedding bells ringing for many celebrities in Bollywood. Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja, Neha Dhupia- Angad Bedi, Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas entered matrimony this year and are currently enjoying marital bliss. Pee Cee and Nick got married on December 1 as per Christain tradition and a day later, on December 2, solemnized their wedding as per Hindu tradition.

On Wednesday, Nick and Priyanka hosted a lavish reception party in Mumbai for all Bollywood celebs. Pictures and videos from the gala event have started floating on the internet and one particular video caught our attention. Priyanka is seen dancing to her famous song 'Desi Girl' with her American beau.

Priyanka and Nick hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi, which was attended by various high profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They hosted their second reception in Mumbai on Wednesday. 

 Salman Khan, who was reportedly miffed with Priyanka for walking out of Bharat at the last moment, too surprised the onlookers by attending her wedding reception.

In the meantime, other B-Town biggies who were at the reception are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Shabana Azmi, Ranvir Shorey, Vivaan Shah, Abbas-Mustan, veteran actor Madhu, Kabir Bedi, newlyweds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, director-producer Indra Kumar, AR Rahman and director Tanuja Chandra.

