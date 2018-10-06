Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas eyeing a November wedding?

New Delhi: Bollywood and Hollywood's IT couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will tie the nuptial knot soon. If reports are to be believed, Pee Cee and Nick might be married by the end of next month! The two made their relationship as well as engagement official in August and since then we have been wondering when will we see the much-in-love couple exchange wedding vows. A day after Priyanka and Nick got engaged, they headed to St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai. They met the children there and PeeCee even danced to one of her popular tracks from film 'Gunday'.

The couple has not really spoken anything about the wedding as yet.

As per a report in Spotboye, the desi girl and international pop-sensation will tie the knot by end of November 2018. The same report reveals that the venue is Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Interestingly, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might also tie the knot in November this year. Rumour mills are rife that DeepVeer will get married around November 20 in Lake Como, Italy. While nothing has been confirmed as of now, buzz is that Ranveer and Deepika will get married soon. The two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship and their wedding rumours. However, the two don't really shy away from expressing their fondness for each other on social media.

Are two big weddings on the way in November? Time shall tell!