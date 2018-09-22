Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go the traditional way at Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal's engagement—Pics

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Check out the pics here, as shared by fan clubs

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani is all set to get engaged to her beau Anand Piramal at the dreamy Lake Como in Italy. The celebrations kickstarted yesterday and the engagement is expected to be a grand 3-day affair. Isha's brother, Akash also got engaged earlier this year to Shloka Mehta and several Bollywood celebs were seen in attendance. Likewise, various B Towners will be flying to Lake Como to attend Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal's engagement. Among the early arrivers are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple wore Manish Malhotra ensemble for the occasion and their pictures are going viral on the internet.

Check out the pics here, as shared by fan clubs:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Here Only The Best! #cam_mood (@cam_mood) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PRIYANKA CHOPRA Medi@priyankamedia_) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Fashion Goals (@thefashion_goals) on

Anand is said to have proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar earlier this year. They reportedly celebrated the occasion with their parents and siblings.

Coming to 'Nickyanka', the two made their relationship as well as engagement official by sharing pictures from their roka ceremony. Things have escalated quickly for the couple as it was just a year ago that they were rumoured to be dating each other. There is no information as to when Priyanka and Nick will exchange wedding vows but we are sure it will be a dreamy affair!

