Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look like a match made in heaven in latest wedding reception pic

Pee Cee and Nick got married on December 1

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' rocked the dance floor with her American beau Nick Jonas at her wedding reception in Mumbai on Thursday. Priyanka and Nick, after their dreamy Jodhpur wedding, hosted their third wedding reception for all the B Towners on December 20. Nick and Pee Cee's reception pics and videos are all over the internet and now, the actress has shared a picture that proves the two are a match made in heaven!

Priyanka and Nick hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi, which was attended by various high profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They hosted their second reception in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Salman Khan, who was reportedly miffed with Priyanka for walking out of Bharat at the last moment, too surprised the onlookers by attending her wedding reception.

In the meantime, other B-Town biggies who were at the reception are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Shabana Azmi, Ranvir Shorey, Vivaan Shah, Abbas-Mustan, veteran actor Madhu, Kabir Bedi, newlyweds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, director-producer Indra Kumar, AR Rahman and director Tanuja Chandra.

The year 2018 sent wedding bells ringing for many celebrities in Bollywood. Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja, Neha Dhupia- Angad Bedi, Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas entered matrimony this year and are currently enjoying marital bliss.

Pee Cee and Nick got married on December 1 as per Christain tradition and a day later, on December 2, solemnized their wedding as per Hindu tradition.

