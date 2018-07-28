Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to get married in October?

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' and Hollywood's 'Alex Parrish', Priyanka Chopra is making headlines these days. The actress left everyone surprised yesterday when reports regarding her backing out of the film 'Bharat' floated on the internet. PeeCee's exit was confirmed by the director of the film, Ali Abbas Zafar in a rather cryptic manner. The director wrote on Twitter, “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life”

Well, from his Tweet it was confirmed that Priyanka backed out of 'Bharat'. However, we can't help but notice how optimistic Ali Abbas Zafar is in his tweet and the way he wronte 'Nick of time' just says that there is more than what meets the eyes.

Soon after this, reports regarding PeeCee's engagement started doing rounds. Rumour mills are rife that PeeCee got engaged to Nick on her birthday, which was last week.

Now, as per a Bollywoodlife.com report, Priyanka and Nick might be heading towards an October wedding! Not only this, the report further says that Priyanka already has her wedding gown finalised.

Priyanka almost confirmed her relationship with Nick when she commented that the international singing sensation and she were 'getting to know each other'.

Well, looks like the 'getting to know' phase is over and the two are planning to take the big step!

However, we wouldn't get too excited until Priyanka or Nick confirm the engagement rumours.