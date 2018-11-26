हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to host a wedding reception at Delhi on this date?

Priyanka and Nick's Delhi wedding reception date might just have been revealed!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to host a wedding reception at Delhi on this date?

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra will soon tie the knot with international singing sensation Nick Jonas at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan. The couple will reportedly be tying the knot on December 2 and fans are already excited to see the wedding pictures!

As per reports, the couple will have two receptions after their wedding. One will be in Delhi, and the other in Mumbai.

To add to the excitement level, Priyanka and Nick's Delhi wedding reception date might just have been revealed! As per a Filmfare report, 'Nickyanka' will host a wedding reception in Delhi and the date for the same is December 4. However, there is no official confirmation on the reception date.

Much like DeepVeer, NickYanka is reportedly going to have two wedding ceremonies—a Hindu and Christian one respectively. Reportedly, the couple will exchange vows in a Christian ceremony on December 3, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan—the day after their Hindu wedding.

The stunner of an actress will reportedly wear Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for her wedding and a Ralph Lauren for her Christian wedding. The duo will also exchange their dazzling Tiffany & Co. bands.

Her wedding is likely to be a three-day affair with Sangeet and Mehendi taking place on November 29 and 30 respectively.

