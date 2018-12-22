Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to host a wedding reception in Los Angeles?

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra and her American beau Nick Jonas are the talk of the town these days. Be it their Instagram PDA, public appearances or pics and videos from their wedding receptions, the two set major relationship goals and make us believe in fairy tales! Looks like wedding celebrations aren't over yet for Pee Cee and Nick since as per the latest reports, the couple will host another wedding reception in Los Angeles, USA.

As per a Mid-Day report, Priyanka and Nick's wedding reception for their Hollywood friends will be held in Los Angeles.

Hollywood celebs including Dwayne Johnson, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Kerry Washington and Ellen DeGeneres are expected to attend the wedding reception among others.

Priyanka and Nick hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi, which was attended by various high profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They hosted their second reception in Mumbai on Wednesday which was followed by the third reception on Thursday that had all of Pee Cee's Bollywood friends.

Pee Cee and Nick got married on December 1 as per Christain tradition and a day later, on December 2, solemnized their wedding as per Hindu tradition at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.