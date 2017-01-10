Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Vergara VIDEO alert – What were these girls up to?

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Vergara looked like twins as they wore strikingly similar gowns at the 74th Golden Globes Awards event in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Our very own Desi girl looked resplendent in a golden Ralph Lauren gown which had a steep neckline, while Vergara personified elegance in a Zuhair Murad creation.

The two ladies had a great time twining and twirling with each other for fun and also exhibited a slice of their naughtiness.

Check out the video embedded below to wonder what the two ladies were up to:

#GoldenGlobes @sofiavergara A video posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:14am PST

Here’s another glimpse of their girlie time:

with @priyankachopra #goldenglobes A video posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

PeeCee was at the prestigious award ceremony along with Jeffery Dean Morganto present an award to Billy Bob Thornton for his performance in TV series ‘Goliath’.