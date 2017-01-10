Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Vergara VIDEO alert – What were these girls up to?
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:51
Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra and Sofia Vergara looked like twins as they wore strikingly similar gowns at the 74th Golden Globes Awards event in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Our very own Desi girl looked resplendent in a golden Ralph Lauren gown which had a steep neckline, while Vergara personified elegance in a Zuhair Murad creation.
The two ladies had a great time twining and twirling with each other for fun and also exhibited a slice of their naughtiness.
Check out the video embedded below to wonder what the two ladies were up to:
Here’s another glimpse of their girlie time:
PeeCee was at the prestigious award ceremony along with Jeffery Dean Morganto present an award to Billy Bob Thornton for his performance in TV series ‘Goliath’.
First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:51
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Deepika Padukone on Ellen DeGeneres Show? Too much fun
- Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's rare cricket match is breaking the internet, thanks to Salman Khan
- Priyanka Chopra talks about her success formula – Read more
- Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Rangoon’ is biopic? No, here’s the truth
- The Ghazi Attack POSTER out! Rana Daggubati looks stern in first war at sea film
- Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor's rare cricket match is breaking the internet, thanks to Salman Khan
- George Clooney, Barbra Streisan blast Donald Trump for calling Meryl Streep 'overrated'
- Hrithik Roshan's special birthday plans revealed!
- BSF jawan video: This is incredibly shocking, says Riteish Deshmukh
- Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's throwback video will leave you in SPLITS!