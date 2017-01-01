Priyanka Chopra can't say NO to this filmmaker!

New Delhi: The gossip mills were running abuzz with rumours of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) planning to make a film on legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi. And what made the buzz even more interesting was the reported star cast he had in mind.

It was reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra could be signed for SLB's next. The two have previously worked together in 'Don' and 'Don 2'.

Priyanka told PTI, "I haven't decided any film yet. (But) Sanjay sir is someone I can't say no to. He knows my pulse, he knows what I will like to do. Every time we meet we look for things to do together. And hopefully, we will combine something. But I haven't zeroed in on any film yet,"

When asked if she was offered the film, the actress said, "I don't like to talk about films that have been offered to me as then the list is long."

"In New York and India, I have been hearing lot of filmmakers since two three months. I have heard lot of amazing scripts. I have four months in the year in which I can do two films. I am in the process of finalising them...Will finalise it by January," she added.

Priyanka's last Bollywood film was Prakash Jha's 'Jai Gangaajal' in which she played a tough cop. Next up for release is her maiden Hollywood film 'Baywatch', which is slated to open on May 26, 2017.

