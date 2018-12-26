Priyanka Chopra celebrates Christmas with husband Nick Jonas' family, shares endearing picture

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with International singing sensation Nick Jonas on December 1 this year at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace. The couple had a dreamy Christain wedding ceremony which was followed by a traditional Hindu wedding.

This was Pee Cee and Nick's first Christmas as a married couple and the two shared adorable pics with each other on social media.

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a picture with has the entire Jonas family in it! They all are enjoying a big, delicious Christmas dinner and are all smiles on the ocassion.

Check out the pic here:

At the white wedding, Pee Cee's long train left everyone in awe. Nick, on the other hand looked dapper in a tux and even got emotional when he saw his beautiful bride walking down the aisle.

The couple hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi which was attended by various high profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They hosted their second reception in Mumbai which was followed by the third reception that had all of Pee Cee's Bollywood friends.

As per a Mid-Day report, Priyanka and Nick will host another wedding reception for their Hollywood friends in Los Angeles.

Hollywood celebs including Dwayne Johnson, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Kerry Washington and Ellen DeGeneres are expected to attend the reception among others.