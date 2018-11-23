हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra celebrates Thanksgiving with fiance Nick Jonas and family—Pic

Ahead of the wedding, Pee Cee celebrated the festival of thanksgiving with her fiance and family.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Thanksgiving with fiance Nick Jonas and family—Pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is all set to tie the knot with international pop icon Nick Jonas in the first week of December. Nick has arrived in India and the pre-wedding celebrations are expected to begin in a couple of days.

Ahead of the wedding, Pee Cee celebrated the festival of thanksgiving with her fiance and family.

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

The caption of the pic is, “Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever..”

As per a Filmfare report, the wedding will take place on December 2 and 3. The location is Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Priyanka is currently busy shooting for 'The Sky is Pink' in Delhi and will reportedly shoot till the eve of her nuptials.

Priyanka and Nick made their relationship as well as engagement official via social media in August this year. The couple shared pictures from their traditional roka ceremony on social media, making fans go gaga over them

Things have progressed quickly for this adorable couple as it was only last year that we heard rumours of something brewing between the two.

Well, with December approaching, we can't help but wait for the 'Nickyanka' wedding!

