Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas while he plays football with MS Dhoni, Aditya Kapoor — See pics

New Delhi: A day after being clicked by the paparazzi on a romantic dinner date with Priyanka Chopra, American singer Nick Jonas was on Sunday seen indulging in a game of football in Mumbai.

Nick was dressed up in a white tee-black short and a ‘Playing for Humanity’ jersey. He was accompanied by cricketer MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and television heartthrob Shabbir Ahluwalia while Priyanka was clicked sitting outside the field rooting for him.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for 'Sky is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Waseem. In the movie, Priyanka plays the role of Aditi Chaudhary who is the mother of motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary, reports DNA.

'Sky Is Pink' has been written by Shonali Bose and the dialogues have been penned by writer Juhi Chaturvedi. Bose has earlier directed offbeat films like 'Margarita with a Straw' and 'Amu'.