हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra clicks selfie with fan, Nick Jonas waits like a gentleman—Watch video

The buzz about Priyanka and Nick being a couple has been going on for quite some time now. 

Priyanka Chopra clicks selfie with fan, Nick Jonas waits like a gentleman—Watch video

New Delhi: International icon Priyanka Chopra is currently in news for her buzzing love life. The desi girl is rumoured to be dating pop sensation Nick Jonas and the two have often been spotted hanging out together. In fact, Nick and Priyanka recently attended Ambani's pre-engagement bash in Mumbai and then flew back to New York City.

Recently, PeeCee and Nick were out on a date night reportedly and that's when a fan spotted them. A video has gone viral on social media where Priyanka can be seen clicking selfies with the fangirl while Nick patiently waits. Aww, isn't it cute?

Check out the video shared by a fan club on Instagram:

A post shared by Priyanka&Nick (@nickyanka18) on

Now, this new 'it' couple surely knows how to grab the headlines. Fans are loving their chemistry and their public spottings together make us wanna believe that it's for keeps.

The buzz about Priyanka and Nick being a couple has been going on for quite some time now. Priyanka's recent spotting at Nick's cousin's wedding raised many eyebrows. Also, the two have often expressed their fondness for each other on social media.

Well, the rumours had first begun back in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event. However, the stars have not spoken about dating each other publicly as yet.

 

 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick Jonaspriyanka nickBollywoodPriyanka Chopra boyfriend

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close