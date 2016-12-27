Priyanka Chopra climbs up at 16th position in IMDb's most popular celebrities' list!

New Delhi: Earlier, we reported that our desi girl Priyanka Chopra who was the only Indian to make it big in the list of IMDb's most popular celebrities stood at 55th rank by beating the big names of Hollywood like Jennifer Aniston, Emma Watson, Leonardo Di Caprio to name a few.

Now, we are informed that the Quantico actress has moved up to the 16th spot in just four days.

No, we aren't kidding. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Pee Cee has moved up to the 16th rank and was quoted as saying, ''Yeah and it happened in 4 days. That was really exciting. I didn't expect it. Number 16 in the world... It is unbelievable! Don't know if it gave me a high. I don't know how to react. I just go back and work. I go back and give it back. You know sometimes there are these things that don't feel real.. That was the feeling! Surreal!''

Now, that is incredible!

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actress will be making her Hollywood debut with Seth Gordon's directorial 'Baywatch' on May 26, 2017.