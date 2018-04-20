Priyanka Chopra congratulates 'friend' Deepika Padukone for featuring on Time's 100 most influential people list

New Delhi: Another feather has been added to Deepika Padukone's coveted cap, as she became the only Indian actress to feature on the Time's list of 100 Most Influential People of 2018. Many B-town biggies congratulated her for her achievement and surprisingly Priyanka Chopra too joined the list. She not only congratulated her but also addressed Deepika as a friend.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka wrote, "So happy and proud to see my friends @deepikapadukone and @imVkohli on the #Time100 list. Big congratulations and so well deserved #DesiPower #Represent"

Deepika has shared space with likes of Nicole Kidman, Gal Gadot, Greta Gerwig and Lena Waithe on the Time Magazine list.

In the Time magazine, international star Vin Diesel, Deepika's co-star in her Hollywood debut "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" has penned words of appreciation for her.

"Making that movie, Deepika took committed to a whole other level. That's who she is as a performer. She wants the whole movie to shine, which is a rare thing.

"Anyone could talk about how beautiful she is, and anyone could tell you about her unmatched comedic timing. But she isn't just a star. She's an actor's actor, dedicated to the craft," Diesel wrote.

Deepika scored a success at the box office this year with the epic drama 'Padmaavat' in which she played the queen.

One of the highest paid actors of Indian cinema today, she has 18 brands in her portfolio and has a strong social media presence.

On the work front, Deepika will reportedly be seen with rumoured boyfriend Ranveer Singh in Yash Raj Film's next. The two are likely to tie the knot this year.

(With inputs from IANS)