Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra flashes huge diamond ring on finger to confirm engagement? —See pic

Well, that looks like an engagement ring for sure!

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is a lot in news these days! The dusky beauty is currently shooting for Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink' along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Priyanka's personal as well as professional life has been in the limelight for quite some time now. The actress is rumoured to be dating international pop-sensation Nick Jonas. Neither Priyanka nor Nick have officially confirmed their relationship but their social media PDA and time-to-time public appearances make it evident that the two are in love!

Buzz was strong that PeeCee is already engaged to the handsome star. As per reports, Nick had proposed to Priyanka on her Birthday. Not only this, PeeCee was even spotted hiding her engagement ring tactfully from the paparazzi but looks like now, the actress is ready to show off her huge diamond ring to the world!

Raveena Tandon's latest Instagram post clearly shows the huge diamond ring on Priyanka's finger.

Check out the pic here:

Well, that looks like an engagement ring for sure! We just can't wait until Nick or Priyanka officially confirm their engagement.

Priyanka and Nick's wedding rumours caught fire when the actress walked out of Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to share that Pee Cee is no longer a part of the film. His tweet was enough to let us know that there is more than what meets the eye. Ali had written, “ “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life” 

