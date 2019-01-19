Priyanka Chopra flaunts new hair colour in latest post

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra had a lot going on for her last year. From shooting for the Shonali Bose directorial to getting married to international singing sensation Nick Jonas, Pee Cee made a lot of headlines. The actress is currently enjoying marital bliss with her beau and often shares pictures with him from time to time.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a pic in which she can be seen flaunting her new hair colour

Check out the pic here:

Along with this, Pee Cee also announced that she will be a part of a new show titled 'If I Could Tell You Just One Thing'.

She wrote, “With this #10yearchallenge taking over the internet, it's got me thinking about the past ten years of my life, like probably all of you. So much has changed! Not just my hair or my clothes (or my husband!), but in how I see the world. How I understand myself. In these 10 years, with everything I’ve done, I realized that it’s my curiosity in others that has led me to grow into who I am today.

So I decided to feed my curiosity by starting a journey where I will meet some extraordinary people. I am a lifelong learner and I am always seeking inspiration. Help me navigate my way through this journey as I ask my peers, role models, and friends -- #JustOneThing.

Watch my stories today☝️ to be a part of my new @youtube Originals Special, “If I Could Tell You Just One Thing."”

Here's wishing Pee Cee all the very best for her new show.