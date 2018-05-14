Priyanka Chopra flaunts toned body in jaw-dropping red monokini, shares photo

Bollywood actress and our 'desi' girl' Priyanka Chopra is on a mini break from her busy shooting schedule and is currently spending time with her family members. And the actress has been posting pictures from her vacation on her Instagram account, this giving regular updates to her fans.

On Monday morning, Priyanka had another offering for her Instagram fans. In the latest photo that she shared on the photo-sharing app, Priyanka is donning a sexy red monokini with a plunging neckline while she basks in the sunlight. She paired the red outfit with a floral jacket and black sunglasses and a hat.

The actress captioned the photo with a kiss emoticon and a lipstick emoticon.

Check out her post here:

On the work front, the third season of Priyanka's American TV series 'Quantico' began airing from last month. And the show will not be renewed for a fourth season. The 'Baywatch' star plays the role of Alex Parrish in the terrorism drama.

The actress is also set to make her comeback in Bollywood after two years with Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. She will feature alongside Salman Khan. The film will be produced by Salman's brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri and will release on Eid next year.

Salman and Priyanka Chopra were cast opposite each other for the first time in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004). Since then, they have also worked in 'Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love', 'God Tussi Great Ho'.