Priyanka Chopra FREEZES moment to introduce ‘Mannequin’ team India – WATCH
Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra is truly stylish and so is her team. PeeCee introduced her Team India (which includes her stylist, hair dresser, make-up artist etc) in the most unique way - the former Miss World froze the frame and made her team look like mannequins!
Yes, you read that right and to know what it means, you need to check out the video embedded below:
“Freezing this moment forever..This is just a part of my India team- can't believe I got them to stop working for 1min! See u in the New Year (sic),” Priyanka tweeted:
Freezing this moment forever..This is just a part of my India team- can't believe I got them to stop working for 1min! See u in the new year pic.twitter.com/meKu5rcEqe
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) 28 December 2016
Well, it’s probably the best way to acknowledge the efforts of the team that’s instrumental in creating BRAND PRIYANKA CHOPRA.
Well done girl! Way to go!
