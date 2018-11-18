हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra garners over 30 million followers on Instagram

The very talented actress/singer, who is also a film producer, is gearing up for her big fat Indian wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Jodhpur next month.

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to marry American singer Nick Jonas in December, has garnered over 30 million followers on Instagram. She is probably the first Indian celebrity to have such a mammoth following on the photo-sharing site.

Priyanka has surpassed Deepika Padukone (27.9m followers), Virat Kohli (25.9m followers), Akshay Kumar (22.2m followers), Salman Khan (19.6m followers), Ranveer Singh (16m followers) Shah Rukh Khan (14.9m followers) and Amitabh Bachchan (10.4m followers).

The very talented actress/singer, who is also a film producer, is gearing up for her big fat Indian wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Jodhpur next month.

The former Miss World, who has been juggling between India and the United States of America since the last couple of years, got engaged to her beau in August this year in a traditional Indian Roka ceremony.

Sometime in June, Nick visited India for the first time with Priyanka and they painted the town red with their budding romance. They walked hand-in-hand at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Mehendi ceremony and pre-engagement bash and looked so much in love with each other. Nick and Priyanka even flew to Goa along with the Chopras to spend some family time.

Here's looking forward too seeing Nick and Priyanka as Man and Wife.

