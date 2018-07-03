हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra gets BMC notice over illegal construction at office
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: International icon and Bollywood stunner Priyanka Chopra has received a notice from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over illegal construction at her Oshiwara office in Andheri (West) and another adjoining commercial premise which the actress has rented out, reportedly. 

Zee News reporter Ankur Tyagi reported that the BMC officials have received as many as 5 complaints from people who visited the Charisma Beauty Spa and Salon along with a municipal corporator. The officials have visited the premises and found that the rules have been violated.

The BMC has sent two separate notices to the owners-occupants of both the premises asking to remove the illegal alteration and restore the original structure according to the BMC sanctioned plan in June 2013 or they will demolish the structure after a month.

Meanwhile, the actress who has recently headed back to New York City will be making her comeback to Bollywood with 'Bharat' which stars Salman Khan in the lead role. It will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also features Disha Patani in a pivotal part. The film is produced by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. It also stars Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh.

The film is slated to hit the screens on Eid next year. 

