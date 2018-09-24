Priyanka Chopra is a sunshine girl and these pics from Italy are solid proof!

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra headed straight to Italy for the grand engagement ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. It was held at the beautiful Lake Como in Italy and saw several B-Towners in attendance.

Priyanka and beau Nick Jonas too made their starry presence felt. PeeCee recently took to her social media handle and shared some pictures where she can be seen in a bright yellow floral dress. She turned into little miss sunshine, we must say!

For the engagement, Priyanka and Nick donned traditional Indian outfits.

There was an exquisite display of colourful fireworks at Lake Como as the duo exchanged rings. B-Towners such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were seen in attendance.

In May this year, a starry pre-engagement bash was held at Isha's residence, Antilia in Mumbai. The star-studded party was attended by the high and mighty celebrities and business honchos of the country.

Isha got engaged to Anand, whose father is the founder of Piramal Realty, the country's one of the leading real estate companies.

Soon after the engagement, the entire Ambani and Piramal family visited ISKCON temple, Girgaon and Siddhivinayak Mandir, Mumbai respectively.