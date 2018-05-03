Priyanka Chopra is killing it with her glamourous avatar in NYC—Photos

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra has emerged as a global icon who enjoys a solid fanbase in the West as well. Desi girl at heart, PeeCee is currently busy with the third season of her hit American television series 'Quantico'. She has been seen promoting it on various shows lately.

She recently shared some of her crisp and chic looks from New York and oh boy does it own the streets or not! You have to check out her NYC style diary to get some handy tips on how to ace your first impressions on anyone you meet.

Check out photos:

The actress gained immense popularity with the ABC production and is now ready with its thrilling new season. 'Quantico' season 3 started from April 26 on ABC. The superhit American series has had a successful run for two seasons and it will be interesting to see what's new in store for her fans in the third one.

Priyanka plays Alex Parrish, who played the FBI recruit in season 1 and moved on to be a part of CIA in last season. Her character has grown and the actress has won several accolades for her powerful performance in last two seasons. The buzz is palpable for season 3 given the fact that Priyanka has a huge fanbase globally.

The drama series helped Priyanka etch a strong place for herself in the international arena and naturally now all eyes are set on Quantico season 3 where PeeCee will kick some butt for sure.

As far as Bollywood is concerned, Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat. The project will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.