Janhvi Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor turn stunners in Italy! See pics

Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor turn stunners in Italy! See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and beau Nick Jonas recently attended the gala engagement bash of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Italy. The duo had a fairytale bash at Lake Como, Italy and saw a bevy of high profile celebs making their presence felt.

The gala event also saw Sridevi's daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor making heads turn in their glam avatars. Days after the engagement ceremony, PeeCee took to her Instagram and shared a pictures posing with generation next stars—Janhvi and Khushi.



Also, ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra too took to his social media handle and shared the picture.

Priyanka's picture got a massive 884,263 likes from her followers. The picture has got a vintage feel to it where the girls channel their inner style divas.

In fact, Priyanka and Nick were spotted chilling with new weds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in Italy. The couples outing sure turned many heads as several pictures went viral on social media, giving major goals. Priyanka-Nick and Sonam-Anand were super comfortable in each other's company and seemed like having a gala time.

There was an exquisite display of colourful fireworks at Lake Como as Isha and Anand exchanged rings.

B-Towners such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were seen in attendance.

 

Janhvi KapoorPriyanka ChopraNick JonasKhushi KapoorBollywood

