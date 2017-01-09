Priyanka Chopra makes Hollywood hunks Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron go gaga over her

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra sizzled in a shimmering golden Ralph Lauren gown at the Golden Globes Awards event Sunday night. Not just her fans but Hollywood hunks Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron too are equally smitten by our desi girl.

The former Miss World took to Twitter to share a photo of hers from the gala event.

She tweeted:

The bad guys do have all the fun. Representing #Baywatch at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/DltGl6eiW9 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) 9 January 2017

Within sometime, reactions started pouring in. And among the many, we found ‘The Rock’ and Zac’s reactions.

Here’s what Zac and Dwayne had to say about their ‘Baywatch’ Babe –

Congrats Priyanka! Teams killin it tonight! You look beautiful!#Baywatch babe https://t.co/iFpW2qCLeW — Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) 9 January 2017

The Indian actress-singer made heads turn at the prestigious awards event that saw an array of Hollywood stars make their presence felt.