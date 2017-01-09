close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 13:45
Priyanka Chopra makes Hollywood hunks Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron go gaga over her

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra sizzled in a shimmering golden Ralph Lauren gown at the Golden Globes Awards event Sunday night. Not just her fans but Hollywood hunks Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron too are equally smitten by our desi girl.

The former Miss World took to Twitter to share a photo of hers from the gala event.

She tweeted:

Within sometime, reactions started pouring in. And among the many, we found ‘The Rock’ and Zac’s reactions.

Here’s what Zac and Dwayne had to say about their ‘Baywatch’ Babe –

The Indian actress-singer made heads turn at the prestigious awards event that saw an array of Hollywood stars make their presence felt.

First Published: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 13:45

