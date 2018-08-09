हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra misses dad, thanks mom Madhu Chopra for unconditional love—See post

Priyanka's father Dr Ashok Chopra was a doctor and had retired from the army in 1997 as a lieutenant colonel. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is now a global star. She has made a name for herself and has got world recognition. The former beauty queen, who is back in the city for the shoot of her upcoming Hindi project, tentatively titled 'The Sky Is Pink' got emotional and shared a picture of her late father Dr Ashok Chopra.

PeeCee took to her Instagram account and posted a rare picture of dad singing. She shared it as her Insta story. The actress, perhaps felt a little emotional last night as she penned a heartfelt note and posted on Twitter. Priyanka thanked her mom Madhu Chopra for loving her unconditionally and treasuring every little thing of hers.

Check out her post here:

Priyanka's father Dr Ashok Chopra was a doctor and had retired from the army in 1997 as a lieutenant colonel. He battled deadly cancer until the very end of his life. He was admitted to hospital 17 days before he breathed his last. He was at the terminal stage of the disease. He passed away on June 10, 2013.

PeeCee was extremely close to her father and she even has a tattoo which reads: “'Daddy's lil girl'. The actress loves spending time with her family and tries her best to be with her mother and brother whenever she can.

On the professional front, PeeCee has signed a Hollywood film 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' with Chris Pratt. 

Priyanka Chopra

