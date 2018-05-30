Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas: Are they the new hot couple in the town?

New Delhi: Bollywood 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra and American singer-actor Nick Jonas are dating each other, according to US Weekly and E! News reports.

"The Quantico stars and the pop singer are spending a lot of time together and are interesting in each other. They are in fact dating," the report added.

The duo sparked rumours of a possible romance between them after they were spotted making an appearance at LA's Dodgers Stadium together. A fan club of the actress shared a video on Twitter in which she is seen entering the stadium to watch a baseball match with the international singer.

Watch the video here:

After their baseball date, they were captured holidaying on a yacht with a group of friends. Priyanka can be seen getting cosy with the singer in one of the photos shared by the Nick Jonas fan club.

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra, Glen Powell, Wilmer Valderrama, Chord Overstreet, Greg Garbowsky, and friends in Los Angeles, CA - May 28th pic.twitter.com/nTKy716Oxc — Nick Jonas News (@JickNonasNews) May 29, 2018

This isn't the first time when speculations have been doing rife of Priyanka, 35, and 25-year-old Nick being more than just friends. As per reports, On May 25, the two stars attended the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

In fact, way back in May 2017, the two attended the Met Gala together and had also posed for the cameras. The singer two photos of Priyanka from the event.

When Priyanka appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and was asked about her relationship with Jonas, she said, "Yeah, we were at the same table. I mean, we know each other. So, he was like ‘Hey, you wanna go together?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, OK, let’s go together.’ So, it just ended up working out."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in two Hollywood projects - 'A Kid Like Jake' and 'Isn't It Romantic?'. She currently features on the American TV series Quantico 3.

She is all set to make her comeback to Bollywood with Salman Khan's 'Bharat'.