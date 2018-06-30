हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in Brazil to attend VillaMix Festival – Pics inside

After painting the town red with their sizzling PDA during several dinner outings and most recently at the pre-engagement bash of Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta, alleged lovers Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have flown to their next destination, Brazil. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

As per a report, Priyanka and Nick will be attending the VillaMix Festival, which takes place this weekend, where Jonas is expected to perform. The duo was spotted at the airport as they entered walking hand-in-hand. While Priyanka was dressed in black sweats, her singer beau was dressed in a navy tracksuit and a Yankee cap. The couple were given a warm welcome by the fans upon their arrival. 

Check out their airport photos here: 

Their airport appearance came after the couple gave a clear hint about their relationship with each other on their Instagram account. Nick shared a video of Priyanka from his Mumbai diaries where she is seen enjoying the rain and captioned it, 'Her', with a lovestruck emoji. 

Priyanka too reverted back her feelings sharing a photo of Jonas from a Goa beach, in which she called him her favourite man.

In the meantime, buzz is that Priyanka and Nick are planning to move in together once they return to LA. However, there is no confirmation as such and we can't wait to see if it really happens. 

