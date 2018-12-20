हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas don't want to stop the party — And here's the pic proof

Priyanka Chopra posted a photo with hubby Nick Jonas and we have to say they both look amazing together. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most beautiful couples of the industry. Be it their appearance at events or B-Town high-glitz parties, they end up giving some major couple goals with their chemistry. 

On Wednesday, Priyanka and Nick attended their second wedding reception in Mumbai which was hosted by her mother Madhu Chopra. The newlywed looked absolutely stunning at the party. While Priyanka came decked up in a customised Banarasi lehenga and diamond jewellery by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Nick was dressed in a well-tailored grey suit. 

Priyanka, who has been regularly sharing photos with Nick on her Instagram, posted a photo from her Mumbai reception with her husband. She captioned the photo, writing, "And the party don’t stop.." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And the party don’t stop..

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Meanwhile, the couple is all geared up to host a lavish reception for their Bollywood friends on Thursday. The third reception is believed to be a huge star-studded event and celebs like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma among others to make their presence. 

This will be the third reception that Priyanka and Nick will be hosting. 

As per reports, they will also be hosting a reception in the United States for their friends and family. After their Mumbai reception, while Nick is expected to fly back to New York, Priyanka will reportedly resume the shooting of her film, 'The Sky Is Pink'. 

