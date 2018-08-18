हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas engaged

Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas engagement celebrations begin, guests make a starry entry

Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas engagement celebrations begin, guests make a starry entry

New Delhi: Bollywood's Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and International pop star Nick Jonas finally made their relationship official on Saturday by sharing a photograph from their roka ceremony. The couple shared the same picture on their handles and the captions speak volumes about their love. While Priyanka declared that she was now 'taken', Nick called her 'Future Mrs Jonas' in his Instagram post. After the traditional roka ceremony, the couple's engagement party has now begun at Pee Cee's residence.

Celebs have started arriving at the bash with Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, her cousin Parineeti Chopra and producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor being the ones to arrive first. Parineeti looks stunning in a black dress while Madhu Chopra looks beautiful in a white saree and matching jewellery as the bride to be's mother!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's dating rumours caught fire in May this year. A picture of the two with some of their friends went viral in which Pee Cee was seen sitting besides the pop-star. Neither Priyanka nor Nick had officially confirmed their relationship rumours.

Then, reports surfaced that the two got engaged on Priyanka's birthday in July. Again, the couple didn't confirm their engagement. Priyanka is a private person and doesn't like to reveal much about her personal life. However, her sudden exit from Salman Khan's 'Bharat' and Ali Abbas Zafar's tweet that confirmed that Pee Cee is no longer a part of the film fuelled the engagement rumours. Ali Abbas Zafar said that Priyanka had informed them about her decision at the 'Nick' of time. Yep! That's when netizens went crazy wondering if the two are really engaged.

Well, now that the engagement is confirmed, we can't wait to know what date the couple selects to tie the nuptial knot.

Here's wishing all the very best to the couple!

