हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas enjoy double date with Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas at US Open

The much-in-love couple attended the US Open with Nick's brother  Joe Jonas and his partner, Sophie Turner and PeeCee's mother Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas enjoy double date with Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas at US Open
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are currently in New York City, enjoyed a double date as they attended the US Open with Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner. Both Nick and Priyanka took to social media to share photos from their outing. 

Also, Priyanka and Nick were accompanied by Desi Girl's mother Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka shared two pictures of the family together and captioned them, "It's a #famjam at the #usopen @nickjonas @sophiet @joejonas @madhumalati." 

One of the photos was apparently clicked by 'Game Of Throne' star Sophie Turner in which all the four of them are seen smiling for the camera. The second photo shared by the 'Dostana' actress showed her posing with her mom. 

 

It’s a #famjam at the #usopen @nickjonas @sophiet @joejonas @madhumalati

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

 

It’s a #famjam at the #usopen @nickjonas @sophiet @joejonas @madhumalati

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Several celebrity fan clubs also shared Priyanka-Nick's photos from their US open outing on social media. Take a look:

 

I'm probably gonna die today WOWWWWW _ : @espntenis

A post shared by Niyanka stan (18.08.18_) (@priyankaaesthetics) on

Only last week, the much-in-love couple were seen enjoying their vacay time somewhere in the picturesque mountains of the West. Nick, meanwhile shared a photo on his Instagram and gave the picture credit to none other than ladylove Priyanka Chopra. Check out his caption, "A man and the mountains. @priyankachopra."

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. 

Priyanka has begun shooting for Shonali Bose's film 'The Sky is Pink' also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She will also be seen with Chris Pratt in her next Hollywood project, Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasNick Jonas photosmadhu chopraPriyanka Chopra Nick Jonas US OpenSophie Turner

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close