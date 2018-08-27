हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas enjoy their brunch time in Malibu—Pics

Priyanka and Nick got engaged recently amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. 

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas enjoy their brunch time in Malibu—Pics

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and international music sensation Nick Jonas officially declared their love for each other and got rokafied in India. The actress was recently spotted along with her beau Nick in Malibu where they enjoyed their brunch time

The paps went crazy clicking the coolest new couple in the showbiz world. PeeCee wore a crisp black full sleeves shirt and wide denim pants. Nick kept his look casual on a blue shirt and brown pants. There are several fan clubs on social media dedicated to PeeCee and Nick. One of the fan pages shared their pictures straight from California.

Priyanka and Nick in LA #priyankachopra #nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Network (@priyankanetwork) on

Priyanka and Nick got engaged recently amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

Priyanka and Nick hosted an engagement bash same evening at the actress's residence. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

A day after Priyanka and Nick got engaged, they headed to St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai. They met the children there and PeeCee even danced to one of her popular tracks from film 'Gunday'.

The rumour is rife that Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot next month. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The duo has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.

 

Priyanka ChopraNick Jonaspriyanka weddingnick jonas weddingBollywood

