Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas go cycling on NYC streets and we can't keep calm! Pics

The social media has been flooded with pictures of Priyanka and Nick.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and videshi star Nick Jonas's regular spotting is making the paps and fans go crazy! The duo was recently seen cycling on the streets of New York City with a couple of friends and we must say they looked super cute together.

The social media has been flooded with pictures of Priyanka and Nick cycling and walking together on the streets like they don't care if the paps are clicking or not. The duo went twinning in white. PeeCee rocked her knotted cropped top with high waisted denim shorts while Nick kept it casual in black shorts and white Tee. And do not miss those awesome shades!

Check out the pictures which have gone viral on the internet. It was shared by a fan club on Instagram:

 

The buzz about them being a couple has been going on for quite some time now. Priyanka's recent spotting at Nick's cousin's wedding raised many eyebrows. Also, the two have often expressed their fondness for each other on social media.

Earlier, the duo commented and liked each other's pictures on Instagram, adding more fuel to the rumour fire. A fan club had previously shared a video where PeeCee and Nick can be seen walking inside the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles where they had gone to watch a baseball match.

Well, the rumours had first begun back in 2017 when Nick was seen posing with Priyanka at the Met Gala 2017. He had even shared a picture on Instagram. Both wore Ralph Lauren for their 2017 look at the event. However, the stars have not spoken about dating each other publicly as yet.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat'. The film will be helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will have an ensemble star cast. Besides Piggy Chops and Salman, the film stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh respectively.

 

