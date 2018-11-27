Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas head out for dinner, Sophie Turner, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt join the fun

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all set to tie the knot with international music sensation Nick Jonas on December 2, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. The actress, who recently welcomed her beau in the country is all geared up for her big day.

In the meantime, the 'Quantico' star, who was shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, returned to Mumbai along with her fiance Nick Jonas after wrapping up the Delhi schedule of the film. After arriving in Mumbai, Priyanka and Nick headed for a dinner outing at a plush restaurant in Mumbai, which was also attended by Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Parineeti Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

PeeCee's golden dress caught all the attention.

Nick took to Instagram to share a photo from the evening and captioned the pic as, "Mumbai Nights". Take a look at his post here:

Earlier in the day, Nicks' brother, Joe Jonas and his fiance and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner had reached India and they were all smiles while walking out of the Mumbai airport.

Much like DeepVeer, NickYanka is reportedly going to have two wedding ceremonies—a Hindu and Christian one respectively. Reportedly, the couple will exchange vows in a Christian ceremony on December 3, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan—the day after their Hindu wedding.

The stunner of an actress will reportedly wear Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for her wedding and a Ralph Lauren for her Christian wedding. The duo will also exchange their dazzling Tiffany & Co. bands.

Her wedding is likely to be a three-day affair with Sangeet and Mehendi taking place on November 29 and 30 respectively.

Piggy Chops and Nick got formally engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

Now, all eyes are set on the much-awaited wedding ceremony.