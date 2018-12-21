Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas land at Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment after their wedding reception

New Delhi: It seems all the cold vibes and animosity between Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra have faded out. At least that's what appears after Salman Khan was seen making a 'Dabangg' style entry at Priyanka and Nick Jonas' wedding reception on Thursday at a posh Mumbai hotel.

The reception hosted by the newlyweds was a starry affair and saw in attendance several B-Town biggies partying till the wee hours. And that was not enough. Priyanka too apparently decided to return Salman's large-heartedness as she along with her husband Nick decided to visit him at his Galaxy apartment post the party wrapped up.

As per reports, Priyanka arrived at Salman's residence to meet the entire Khan Parivaar. For those unaware, Priyanka shares a good rapport with Salman's sister Arpita. Moreover, Arpita was one of the bridesmaids at her wedding that took place in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan earlier this month.

The couple were joined in by Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi and debutante Zaheer Iqbal.

Nick Jonas clicked outside Galaxy apartment:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

In the meantime, videos and photos of Priyanka and Nick shaking a leg with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been doing the round all over the internet.

The other B-Town biggies who attended the reception were Katrina Kaif. Shabana Azmi, Ranvir Shorey, Vivaan Shah, Abbas-Mustan, veteran actor Madhu, Kabir Bedi, newlyweds Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap, director-producer Indra Kumar, AR Rahman and director Tanuja Chandra.

Dia Mirza and Sahil Saangha, Parineeti Chopra, Ameesha Patel, Jeetendra and Tushaar Kapoor, Ashish Chowdhry and Samita Bangargi Chaudhary, Swara Bhaskar, Vaani Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Sophie Chaudhary and Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput also attended the evening.