Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas look regal at their second reception — Pics out

New Delhi: Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are hosting their second wedding reception in Mumbai on Wednesday. The couple had a fairytale wedding in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace at the start of this month and hosted their first reception in Delhi only days later.

Photos from their Mumbai reception are out and the lovebirds, all decked up for the occasion, made a sizzling entry at the venue. While Priyanka was dressed in a heavily-embroidered blue outfit from Sabyasachi collections, Nick was suited up for the occasion.

Take a look at their photos from their second reception:

Also seen at the venue was Priyanka's mother Madhumalti Chopra, who was seen welcoming the guests.





(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The venue was all decked up for the evening. Take a look:

'Nickyanka' had two wedding ceremonies one as per the Christian traditions and the other as per the Hindu rituals. For the Christian wedding, both Nick and Priyanka donned beautiful custom-made Ralph Lauren couture. And, for the Hindu ceremony, they wore Sabyasachi attires.

The power couple will be hosting another wedding reception tomorrow, i.e on December 20, which will be attended by B-Town biggies.