Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas redefine love in this unseen pic from their wedding — Check out

'Quantico' actress Priyanka Chopra has been regularly sharing photos from her wedding with her fans. After sharing photos from her Mehendi and wedding ceremony and her new family, PeeCee has now shared a fresh photo from her wedding festivities. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

The actor took to her Instagram to share a romantic picture with husband Nick Jonas against the backdrop of beautifully lit up Umaid Bhawan Palace. Priyanka mesmerizes in a peach-coloured gown which had golden embellishments all over it. She teamed it with matching stole which worked as a cape and golden stilettoes. Nick, on the other hand, look super cool in a grey checkered pantsuit. 

She captioned the photo writing, "Having our family and friends share our special day with us meant so much…the smiles, the words, the love and the hugs – all so thoughtful. Pro tip: If you’re planning your big day, head over to the wedding registry guide I created on @amazon. Trust me, it has all my favourite gift ideas in one place and was so much fun to build!"

Priyanka and Nick have had three-day wedding festivities at Jodhpur's royal Umaid Bhawan Palace, where they exchanged wedding vows as per both Christian and Hindu rituals in two separate ceremonies. 

Their pre-wedding rituals at the celebrations, which saw participation from just a little over 200 guests, included a 'mehendi' ceremony. There was also a glitzy musical evening.

The couple is expected to hold their second reception in Mumbai on Wednesday and the third one on Thursday, i.e. December 20. Apart from their Mumbai receptions, the Jonas will hold another reception in the United States for their family and colleagues in the West.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Shonali Bose' 'Sky Is Pink'. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Priyanka and Farhan have previously worked together in 'Dil Dhadakne Do'. 

In addition, she recently shot for an episode of Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' with 'frenemy' Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

