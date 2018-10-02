Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted at Kalina airport — Photos inside

New Delhi: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were on Tuesday spotted at the Kalina airport. As per reports, Nick was flying back to his home while Priyanka was there to see him off.

Nick was wearing a grey tee and a cap while Priyanka was dressed in a white tee and blue palazzo pants which she teamed with cat eye glares.

Take a look at the photos here:

A day earlier, the 'Jealous' singer was spotted enjoying a game of football with Priyanka's Bollywood friends. On Sunday, the actress was even seen cheering for him as he indulged in the match with MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur among others.

In fact, Priyanka shared several photos of her man playing for humanity on her Instagram yesterday. "Bae in Bombae!!" she wrote on Instagram when sharing several memories. "#friends #mumbai #football @nickjonas." Nick was quick to like the photos.

On the work front Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink', co-starring Farhan Akhtar. She recently warped the first schedule of the film.