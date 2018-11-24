Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted in Delhi — Pic inside

The tinsel town is currently caught with the wedding fever. After an intimate destinate wedding of Bollywood's power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the industry is all set to witness another wedding, that of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The duo has been painting the town red with their much adorable PDA and lovey-dovey pictures on social media. The American singer recently landed in Mumbai and the pre-wedding celebrations are expected to begin in a couple of days.

On Saturday, photos of Nick and Priyanka emerged on Instagram. In the pictures, Nick is wearing a Kashmiri shawl and is seen posing with a man.

Take a look at the photo here:

Check out these unseen pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Thanksgiving eve! pic.twitter.com/2KkjMKx6DK — Ankit Sumesara (@SumesaraAnkit) November 24, 2018

Priyanka and her team in Delhi __ @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/4B1cVOSNAF — Priyanka & Nick _ (@PrickFanClub) November 23, 2018

The photo is believed to have been clicked in Delhi where Priyanka is currently busy shooting for 'The Sky is Pink'. Earlier a report stated that the actress will be shooting for the film till the eve of her nuptials.

As per a Filmfare report, the wedding will take place on December 2nd and 3rd at Jodhpur's famous Umaid Bhawan Palace.

After the wedding ceremony, the Indian-American couple would reportedly be throwing two reception parties for their family members and friends. A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that separate reception parties will be held in Delhi and Mumbai.

While the dates of the wedding festivities have not yet been confirmed by any side, rumours are rife that the wedding celebrations will begin from November 28.

Things have progressed quickly for this adorable couple as it was only last year that we heard rumours of something brewing between the two.