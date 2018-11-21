हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to have a Christian wedding ceremony on Dec 3—Deets inside

Her wedding is likely to be a three-day affair with Sangeet and Mehendi taking place on November 29 and 30 respectively. 

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to have a Christian wedding ceremony on Dec 3—Deets inside

New Delhi: This is the season of weddings in Bollywood. After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's much talked about fairytale wedding at Lake Como, Italy, the clock is ticking to witness yet another star-studded affair. Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and international music sensation Priyanka Chopra are all set to tie the knot at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur.

Much like DeepVeer, NickYanka is reportedly going to have two wedding ceremonies—a Hindu and Christian one respectively. According to a report in Mid-Day.com, the couple will exchange vows in a Christian ceremony on December 3, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan—the day after their Hindu wedding.

The stunner of an actress will reportedly wear Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for her wedding and a Ralph Lauren for her Christian wedding. The duo will also exchange their dazzling Tiffany & Co. bands.

Her wedding is likely to be a three-day affair with Sangeet and Mehendi taking place on November 29 and 30 respectively. The buzz is strong that Ganesh Hegde will choreograph her sangeet ceremony which will see Nick and PeeCee grooving to some of her hit numbers.

Piggy Chops and Nick got formally engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

Now, all eyes are set on the much-awaited wedding ceremony.

 

 

 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick Jonasnickyanka weddingpriyanka chopra weddingChristian weddingpriyanka chopra Christian Wedding

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close