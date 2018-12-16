हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to hold second reception in Mumbai this week?

After their lavish wedding in Udaipur, the duo is all set to host their second wedding reception in Mumbai this week.

New Delhi: Ever since their dreamy wedding at Jodhpur, Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been making headlines. The two were in Oman for a few days but looks like their honeymoon destination is different. If reports are anything to go by, Pee Cee and Nick might be flying to Switzerland shortly for their honeymoon.

But before that, the newlywed will host a second reception in Mumbai for their industry friends. The buzz is that the second reception of Nick and Priyanka will be held in Mumbai on December 19. The other one will be held on December 20 for Priyanka's industry friends and colleagues. 

After their lavish wedding in Udaipur in the first week of December, the two hosted their first grand wedding reception in Delhi on December 4 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. Apart from their Mumbai receptions, the Jonas will hold another reception in the United States for their family and colleagues in the West.

On the work front, Priyanka is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Shonali Bose' 'Sky Is Pink'. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Priyanka and Farhan have previously worked together in 'Dil Dhadakne Do'. 

In addition, she recently shot for an episode of Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' with 'frenemy' Kareena Kapoor Khan. 

