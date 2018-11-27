Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to perform a puja ahead of their wedding celebrations

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all set to tie the knot with international music icon Nick Jonas at the magnificent Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur on December 1, 2018. The groom-to-be's brother Joe Jonas and girlfriend Sophie Turner have already arrived in India and partied with PeeCee last night.

According to a report in Filmfare.com, Priyanka and Nick will perform a small puja ahead of their wedding festivities. The puja will take place on November 28, 2018 giving an auspicious start after to the wedding celebrations. Quoting a source, the report also states that PeeCee and Nick will be hosting a grand reception on December 4 in Delhi.

There will also be on gala reception in Mumbai as well.

PeeCee's Mumbai residence has been beautifully decked up. The entire building is all lit up and you can actually feel the wedding festivities underway in full swing.

Much like DeepVeer, NickYanka is reportedly going to have two wedding ceremonies—a Hindu and Christian one respectively. Reportedly, the couple will exchange vows in a Christian ceremony on December 3, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan—the day after their Hindu wedding.

The stunner of an actress will reportedly wear Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for her wedding and a Ralph Lauren for her Christian wedding. The duo will also exchange their dazzling Tiffany & Co. bands.

Her wedding is likely to be a three-day affair with Sangeet and Mehendi taking place on November 29 and 30 respectively.

Piggy Chops and Nick got formally engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

Now, all eyes are set on the much-awaited wedding ceremony.