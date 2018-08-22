हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' wedding destination revealed

The duo is likely to tie the knot at this island where the American singer shot for to of his film. 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas&#039; wedding destination revealed
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra took the entire Bollywood fraternity and her followers by surprise when she decided to go official with her beau and fiancee Nick Jonas. Both Pee Cee and Nick have remained extremely tight-lipped about their relationship and wedding speculations, but rumour mills are working round the clock to get more information regarding the power couple's marriage and everything about it.

Recently, the American singer along with her parents fly down to India for a traditional Roka ceremony held at Priyanka's Mumbai bungalow. As per several media report, Nick popped the question to Priyanka on her 36th birthday, i.e. on July 17 in London. And now, reports are there that two are planning to tie the knot anytime.

If reports are to be believed, the duo is likely to tie the knot either next month or in October. And now, Bollywoodlife.com has quoted a source saying that Priyanka and Nick might be tying the knot in Hawaii. "Both Priyanka and Nick wanted an intimate affair, away from the paparazzi and Hawaii seems to be the perfect destination for that. Besides, the islands of Hawaii are extremely special for Nick as he has shot for both Hawaii Five 0 and Jumanji there. He also loves the ocean. So, this choice comes as no surprise," the source told the website. 

The website also claimed that one of Nick's favourite resort is in Hawaii and the American singer may consider it as his wedding venue.

Besides, Nick has shot for 'Hawaii Five 0' and 'Jumanji' there and he loves oceans. So, the islands of Hawaii are extremely special for the 25-year-old. 

On August 18, Priyanka and Nick hosted an engagement bash at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Some of her close friends from the industry, including Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra came and wished the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them. The duo has so far maintained a complete silence about the whole affair.

Priyanka ChopraNick JonasPriyanka Chopra filmPriyanka Nick Jonas weddingNick Jonas Hawaii weddingpriyanka chopra wedding

