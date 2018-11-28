Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' wedding festivities begin with traditional Ganesh puja — Pics inside

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding celebrations kickstarted on Wednesday with a traditional Ganesh Puja at the actress' Versova residence which was attended her close family members and friends. A special tribute was also paid to Priyanka's late father Dr. Ashok Chopra.

Nick's brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner too attended the Puja. While Priyanka and Joe were dressed up in blue traditional wear, Nick donned a light pink-coloured kurta for the occasion. It was endearing to see Sophie wearing a traditional pink-yellow outfit for the puja.

Speaking of Priyanka's look, she looked regal in the pastel blue embellished outfit from Manish Malhotra collections. Her hair was slightly curled into loose waves. Take a look at the photos:

Sophie, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, has grown close with Priyanka over the past couple of months. The girls are often spotted hanging out together. In fact, Sophie even accompanied Priyanka to Amsterdam for her bachelorette.

Much like DeepVeer, 'NickYanka' is reportedly going to have two wedding ceremonies—a Hindu and Christian one respectively. Reportedly, the couple will exchange vows in a Christian ceremony on December 3, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan—the day after their Hindu wedding.

The stunner of an actress will reportedly wear Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for her wedding and a Ralph Lauren for her Christian wedding. The duo will also exchange their dazzling Tiffany & Co. bands. Her wedding is likely to be a three-day affair with Sangeet and Mehendi taking place on November 29 and 30 respectively.

Piggy Chops and Nick got formally engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

Now, all eyes are set on the much-awaited wedding ceremony.