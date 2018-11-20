हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: Ganesh Hegde to choreograph the sangeet ceremony?

Piggy Chops will be donning Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation for her sangeet ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: Ganesh Hegde to choreograph the sangeet ceremony?

New Delhi: After the big fat desi wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Lake Como, Italy, it's time to brace yourself up for yet another high profile wedding of Priyanka Chopra and international music sensation Nick Jonas. The couple will be tying the knot at the magnificent Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Come December 2, 2018, and the stars will walk down at the beautifully lit palace. But, the wedding ceremonies such as Mehendi and Sangeet will start two-three days in advance. According to a report in Spotboye.com, a source revealed that the wedding is set to be a three-day long affair with Sangeet and Mehendi taking place on November 29 and 30 respectively.

Also, another important detail mentioned in the report is that Priyanka's sangeet ceremony will be choreographed by none other than ace B-Town choreographer Ganesh Hegde. Do expect to see Nick Jonas grooving to some desi Bollywood numbers at the sangeet ceremony!

Reportedly, Piggy Chops will be donning Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation for her sangeet ceremony.

The duo got formally engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

Now, all eyes are set on the much-awaited wedding ceremony.

 

 

