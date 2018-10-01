हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding happening soon—Deets inside

A day after Priyanka and Nick got engaged, they headed to St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai. 

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding happening soon—Deets inside

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and international music icon Nick Jonas's love story is the talk of the town these days. The paps love to click them and the much-in-love couple often grabs maximum eyeballs while painting the town red, chilling together.

The duo got engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018. Now, all eyes are set on the much-awaited wedding ceremony.

According to US Weekly, the wedding is likely to happen soon. Quoting the source, “The wedding is coming soon and they really want to blend wedding traditions from both of their cultures that are important to them. Priyanka is having a really good time planning the wedding because it’s a mix of Indian and American styles and customs, which she knows so much about.”

Adds the source: “When Priyanka met Nick, she was so taken by him. She says she loves the way he looks at her, the way he smiles and that he listens so well. They really are a great match.”

Priyanka and Nick hosted an engagement bash same evening at the actress's residence. Some of her close friends from the industry came and blessed the couple for their new innings in life, others thronged the social media and congratulated them.

A day after Priyanka and Nick got engaged, they headed to St. Catherine's Orphanage in Mumbai. They met the children there and PeeCee even danced to one of her popular tracks from film 'Gunday'.

The couple has not really spoken anything about the wedding as yet. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The duo has remained tight-lipped about the whole affair.

Tags:
Nick JonasPriyanka Choprapriyanka chopra weddingnick jonas wedding

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close