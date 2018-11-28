हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: You can't miss Sophie Turner's desi look for Ganesh Puja - In Pics

Her wedding is likely to be a three-day affair with Sangeet and Mehendi taking place on November 29 and 30 respectively.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's wedding is keeping the fans and paps on tenterhooks. People are keen to know all the details of the wedding. From who's wearing what to where's the after party happening—all this and much more has raised the curiosity levels to an all-time high.

Well, PeeCee and Nick performed a Ganesh Puja at former's residence today to give an auspicious start to the wedding festivities. The puja was a private affair with a few close friends and family in attendance.

What caught our attention was Game Of Thrones Sansa Stark aka Sophie Turner who pulled off her desi look quite like a pro. She was spotted along with beau Joe Jonas, who too, by the way, wore a traditional Indian attire.

Sophie looked every bit desi in her bright red and yellow look. She wore a red kurta and golden lowers with beautiful yellow dupatta. Check out her pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

PeeCee and Nick will be hosting a grand reception on December 4 in Delhi. There will also be on gala reception in Mumbai as well.

Much like DeepVeer, NickYanka is reportedly going to have two wedding ceremonies—a Hindu and Christian one respectively. Reportedly, the couple will exchange vows in a Christian ceremony on December 3, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan—the day after their Hindu wedding.

The stunner of an actress will reportedly wear Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla for her wedding and a Ralph Lauren for her Christian wedding. The duo will also exchange their dazzling Tiffany & Co. bands.

Piggy Chops and Nick got formally engaged amid much fanfare at actress's Mumbai residence. Only family and close friends attended the Roka ceremony which took place on August 18, 2018.

Now, all eyes are set on the much-awaited wedding ceremony.

 

 

