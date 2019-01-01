Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome 2019 by sharing a passionate kiss in Switzerland—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'It' couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed the New Year in Switzerland and have been sharing pics from their dreamy vacation. The 'Quantico' star took to Instagram and shared more pics from her Swiss vacation which have her sharing a passionate kiss with her husband.

Check out the pics here:

The caption is, “ From mine to yours.. Happy new year everyone! #2019”

Nick and Pee Cee got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony on December 1 2018. The couple had a Christain wedding followed by a Hindu one and pictures and videos from both weddings left us all awestruck!

At the Christain wedding, Pee Cee's long train left everyone in awe. Nick, on the other hand looked dapper in a tux and even got emotional when he saw his beautiful bride walking down the aisle.

The couple hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi which was attended by various high profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They hosted their second reception in Mumbai which was followed by the third reception that had all of Pee Cee's Bollywood friends.

As per a Mid-Day report, Priyanka and Nick will host another wedding reception for their Hollywood friends in Los Angeles.

Hollywood celebs including Dwayne Johnson, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Kerry Washington and Ellen DeGeneres are expected to attend the reception among others.